Koffee With Karan Is 'Cringe Binge' And 'Guilty Pleasure Viewing', Feels KJo | Here's Why

One of the most-talked-about chat shows Koffee With Karan is finally up with season 7. The show is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, and the first episode of the show went on the OTT platform on July 7. Now, the host of the popular chat show Karan Johar called his show 'cringe binge' and 'guilty pleasure viewing. During a recent interview, Karan said that though people love watching his show, they still criticised it for some or the other reason.

Karan further mentioned that over the period of years he has been criticised for the show, and now he does not take that criticism seriously.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan said, "Everything that is fun and frivolous always overshadows the intent and real. So I've learned it. I've learned to feel like, 'Yeah, it is a cringe binge. It is a guilty pleasure viewing. Its timepass. It's frivolous; call it what you want, as long as you watch it'. If in between that, you found some intensity and you focused on those words which are non-controversial, and non-sensational, then that's great. I consider a huge upside, but I'm not expecting it because I know, just like my movies, as a filmmaker, I don't I'm not taken seriously by the intellectuals, and even people who watch television will find this a guilty pleasure. Everyone will watch it, but they will criticize."

"I've been criticized for doing the show for so many years. So many blame and things have been attributed to me that 'This happened because of the show; that happened because of it'. If I am not taking my own show seriously, why are you taking it? It's a chat show with people from the industry. It's not meant to be breaking some cinematic barriers or intellectual barriers. It's just meant to be fun and games. Either you come and join the ride or you don't," Karan further added.

The seventh season of the chat show was one of the much-anticipated shows as it promised more entertainment to its audience. The first episode of season 7 featured Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Apart from that, South's fame Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make her debut on the iconic couch.

Apart from that, several celebs including Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani, will mark their presence on the show.

Karan's chat show debuted on November 19, 2004. Since then, Karan has been the host of the show. Further, the show also bagged an Indian Television Academy Award in 2007 for Best Talk Show and Best Talk Show Anchor for Karan.