Koffee With Karan: Guess Who Will Kick-Start The Seventh Season Of KJo's Chat Show?

Karan Johar's famous chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 is all set to begin on July 7. The celebrity chat show is one of the most loved shows as it is filled with juicy gossip and entertainment. Prior to the release date of the show, several rumors were doing rounds on the internet about the celebs who will appear as guests in the show. However, now, some of the names have been identified who will appear as guests in season 7.

As per a report in News18, star kids Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will kick-start the chat show on July 7. These two gorgeous actresses will share the couch for KJO's season 7 chat show. The reports further claimed that the shooting for season 7 episode 1 has already been done. Apart from that, earlier several reports were doing rounds on the internet which stated that Pusha fame actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also make her debut on the show in the 7th season.

Now, sources close to the publication have revealed that Samantha will be sharing the couch with Akshay Kumar. However, no specific details regarding Samantha and Akshay sharing appearing as guests have been given.

Another duo to appear in the show is reportedly to be Varun Dhawan along with his JugJugg Jeeyo co-star Anil Kapoor. Apart from that, News18's report also stated that newly-wed Alia Bhatt will also appear in the show. However, the Gangubai actress will not share the couch with her husband instead she will join Ranveer Singh for season 7. For the unversed, Alia and Ranveer will be seen in Dharma production's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is helmed by Karan Johar.

A few days back, KJO took to his official Instagram handle and shared the release date of his chat show. The filmmaker shared a video montage of the celebs from the previous seasons of the chat show.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “Koffee With Karan season 7 is back. This time exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. It’s going to be bigger, better, and more beautiful"