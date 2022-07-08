Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 1: Ranveer Singh Calls Urfi Javed 'A Fashion Icon'

The much-awaited chat shows Koffee With Karan released its first episode of season 7 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. In the first episode of the show, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were seen on that iconic couch. Both the Bollywood actors made some juicy revelations on the show and now that has become the talk of the town.

The first episode of the show featured the much-interesting Rapid Fire round, and the host of the show Karan asked a couple of questions from the celebs. Karan Johar asked Ranveer, “Whose nightmare it would be to repeat an outfit too quickly,” to which Ranveer replied, “Urfi Javed”.

Ranveer also said Urfi is a fashion icon. The clip from the show is winning hearts online. Ranveer Singh was hailed by the netizens for his rapid answers to all the questions asked during that segment.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed always manages to grab a headline and for the obvious reasons, her satorical choices. The Bigg Boss OTT fame. The actress knows how to elevate the look while amping up the oomph factor. The 24-year-actress has gained massive popularity due to her fashion choices.

Urfi is an active social media user and often shares posts and pictures on her Instagram account. While some of her pictures get a massive amount of appreciation, some of them also get brutally trolled. The actress always shares ravishing pictures. Last month, Urfi received praise from international fashion designer Harris Reed after she wore a dress inspired by one of his famous designs.

On the other, Koffe With Karan's first show generated a massive amount of buzz on the internet. During the first show of the 7th season, host Karan Johar addressed the ‘boycott Bollywood trend’ that has been in the news for the last two years.

“We as an industry were vilified. We were put in the dungeon for two years. Even I went through a lot, and it was not an easy time. And at that point in time, it was like the snake emojis used to come out every time Koffee with Karan was mentioned. And at one point I also thought that I am never going to come back with the show because there were a lot of attacks,” Karan was quoted as saying.