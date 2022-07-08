Koffee With Karan Ep 1: Alia Reveals Marriage Secrets; Ranveer Opens Up On Equation With In-Laws

The first episode of Karan Johar's much-anticipated show Koffee With Karan Season 7 finally premiered on Disney+ Hotstar yesterday. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced the couch as the first guests of season 7. The duo opened up about their personal as well as professional lives. While Alia spoke about the beginning of her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh opened up about his equation with his in-laws.

Here Are The Major Highlights From The First Episode:

1. The best part about the show was the discussion on Ranveer and Alia's friendship. They referred to each other as 'Sakhi' and Alia revealed that Ranveer is the person she can talk to about anything and everything. The trio also talked about how Alia and Ranveer developed a strong bond of friendship on the sets of Gully Boy. Ranveer also revealed that while Alia was shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, she had a hard time and he came to the rescue. Alia also talked about Ranveer getting emotional after seeing her proposal with Ranbir.

2. Alia spoke about how being with Ranbir Kapoor has been a different experience for her. Coming from a nuclear family, Alia enjoys how the Kapoor family does everything together. "Enter the Kapoor family where everybody does everything together. You eat together, you do aarti together. It's like you do everything together. It's cute," Alia said. " I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family. It has given me a totally new layer of life," she added.

3. Meanwhile, Karan Johar introduced the viewers to the hidden side of Ranveer Singh- the 'gossipy Pammi aunty'."He is interested in everything!", Karan said. Moreover, he also narrated some incidents that proved Ranveer is a Pammi aunty. The host also revealed how Ranveer helped Alia to choose her bangles for the Mehendi ceremony.

4. Alia on the show also re-lived her proposal memory while talking on the show. She explained how Ranbir proposed to her in the most amazing way possible. "He totally blew my mind away, because I wasn't expecting it. He didn't tell anyone, he just carried the ring and he did it in the most amazing place because it's a place we both have a strong connection with, Maasai Mara," she said. She also disclosed how Ranbir managed to get the most beautiful moment captured by a tour guide, as pictures were important to Alia.

5. As the show progressed, Ranveer talked about his equation with Deepika's family after marriage. He revealed how he has a special wardrobe for his Bengaluru visits which includes only white shirts/t-shirts and blue denim. He said, “I am still managing. I am still figuring it out. I don't want to throw them off. I love them to bits, you know. They are so simple and grounded as people. It's really wonderful and warm to be around them.”

6. How could the show end without a discussion about the most recent and alluring wedding. Alia revealed about her dreamy wedding that happened in April this year. She told that Ranbir and she shook hands before their wedding and said bye bye boyfriend and girlfriend' as they would no longer be boyfriend and girlfriend. Later Karan talked about how everyone was teary-eyed when Alia was walking down the aisle.

7. While talking about the challenges Alia faced while working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She opened up about how Ranveer did not just talk her through a very difficult shot in Gangubai Kathiawadi but he also went on the set and gave her the energy to do a scene.

8. The show also had a guest appearance as during one of the game segments, Ranveer video called his best friend Arjun Kapoor and chatted with him.