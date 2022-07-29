Koffee With Karan 7: When Ananya Panday Connected Karan Johar And Kartik Aaryan Over Phone Call

In Koffee With Karan 7 Episode, Karan Johar invited Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday to the Koffee couch. The episode was all about fun and chit-chat between the trio. One of the highlights of the episode was when Ananya called Kartik Aaryan during the show. For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan was supposed to star in Dostana 2, but things did not work between Kartik and Karan's Dharma Productions. Due to this, the duo reportedly had a falling out.

In the show, Karan asked Ananya and Vijay to call their celebrity friends and get them to say, "Hey Karan, it's me." Ananya called Kartik and put him on the speaker. She said, "Kartik, Kartik, say 'Hey Karan, it's me' and tell him what you're doing." While talking to Kartik, Karan said, "He's again promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 if I know right". Then Kartik replied, "I'm at home, promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

Recently, a video went viral in which Kartik and Karan were seen next to each other, talking and sharing a laugh. Earlier, Dharma Productions had officially announced that they will recast Dostana 2". The official statement reads, "due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence- we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. He will star in Fredy, along with Alaya F. He will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Captain India as well.

Meanwhile, Karan is currently directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This will be Karan's comeback film as a director. Moreover, he announced that he will direct an action film right after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's release.