Koffee With Karan 7: What Karan Johar Said On His Break-Up And Varun Dhawan Being 'Very Supportive'

Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar talk about infidelity in marriage in the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7. (Image Credits: Instagram/KaranJohar)

Karan Johar’s popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 7, saw Jug Jugg Jeeyo stars, Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor grace the couch on this week’s episode. From giving marital advices to discussing their favorite co-stars, the dynamic duo of Varun and Anil made sure the episode was every bit entertaining.

In one of the sections of the hour-long episode, Karan Johar asked the guests about infidelity in marriage. To pull KJo’s leg, Varun Dhawan asked Karan "the reason he is so attracted to the theme of infidelity."

The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ director promptly answered that "he is interested in human behavior in general." Varun further went on to ask Karan if he had ever been cheated on or had cheated on someone while being in a relationship. To this, Karan revealed that he had “broken up,” adding that Varun Dhawan was very "supportive" of his relationship.

"You know I am not and you know I broke up. You know I broke up and you were very supportive in that relationship. Thank you very much, but I broke up,” said Karan on the show.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan’s last release for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The movie was a hit on the box-office and collected over Rs 85 crore in its lifetime run. Released in June, the film also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, ‘Bawaal’. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor opposite the Badlapur star. Varun will also be seen paired up first time on screen with Mimi star Kriti Sanon, in ‘Bhediya’.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is busy shooting for his next directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The movie will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra in the lead roles and will release next year.