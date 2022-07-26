Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday All Set To Spill The Beans In Episode 4

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is the talk of the town these days. In the fourth episode, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are all set to grace the Koffee couch. Karan Johar has shared the trailer of the fourth episode and Vijay and Ananya can be seen spilling some beans.

Sharing the trailer, Karan wrote, "Serious question - do you like (cheese)? Then you'll love Episode 4 of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, streams from this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar."

In the trailer, Karan shows a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor talking about Vijay. Vijay can be seen blushing after seeing the video. Moreover, Karan also asks Ananya about Aditya Roy Kapur.

Koffee With Karan Season Ep 4 will be out on July 28, 2022. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. In episode one, Gully Boy duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were seen together on the show. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan came as a guest in the episode. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar were the guest stars in the third episode. Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will come as the star guests in the later episodes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will direct Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He has announced that he will direct an action film as well. Karan recently announced a film with Tiger Shroff as well.

Ananya and Vijay will be seen together in Liger. The movie also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu. It will hit the theatres on August 25, 2022. Meanwhile, Vijay will star in Kushi, along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ananya will be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.