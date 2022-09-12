KWK 7: Varun Dhawan Has A Arjun Kapoor Reference To All Karan Johar's Rapid-Fire Questions | Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 7's new episode will bring a lot of swag to the koffee couch as the JugJugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are all set to entertain the viewers. The duo never fails to crack a joke in front of the host Karan Johar and also give fun answers in the rapid-fire round.

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote, "It doesn’t get younger & cooler than this on the Koffee couch - this duo will create a riot in this episode!!!#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 11 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Ep 11 will be out on September 15, 2022, at 12:00 AM. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

When Karan Johar asks Anil Kapoor about the three things that make him feel younger, he hilariously answers s*x. This answer leaves Varun and Karan in splits. Further, Anil Kapoor adds 'this is all scripted'. Karan also asks Anil about infidelity in marriage, but Anil Kapoor starts talking about his accent. Meanwhile, Varun answers Arjun Kapoor is the one obsessed with gossiping, taking selfies and choosing the wrong scripts.

In the previous episodes, Bollywood stars including Gully Boy duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor graced the couch.

Meanwhile, the cousins Arjun and Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, the Phone Bhoot trio Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Heropanti stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff entertained the viewers after their appearance in the show.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently announced his upcoming web series 'Showtime' in collaboration with Dusny+Hotstar. He also announced the new season of Koffee With Karan. "I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, 'Koffee With Karan' (Season 8), I am happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, 'Showtime', which will lift the curtain on India's entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets," Johar said in a statement.