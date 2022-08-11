Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam And Arjun Kapoor Stun Netizens With Jaw-Dropping Revelations | Read Here

Karan Johar's iconic chat show 'Koffee With Karan' season 7 is filled with one thing, entertainment, entertainment and entertainment. The show has featured many popular B-town celebs including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and Aamir Khan among others. The latest episode of the show features the Kapoor cousins -- Sonam and Arjun Kapoor.

The latest episode of the show made all its viewers go ROLF. Any episode of the chat show is incomplete without gossip, confessions and hillarious moments. Both the actors made some jaw-dropping revelations on the show, and the episode was worth the wait. For the unversed, this is Sonam Kapoor's first public appearance ever since she announced her pregnancy.

During the show, the actress revealed that she struggled in her first three months of pregnancy. However, then it was all fine. But the last trimester is getting a little tough for her. Another major revelation that the actress made was about Deepika Padukone. Sonam wasn't aware of who represented India on the red carpet this time.

When KJo asked her “Do you think Cannes had a good Indian showing this year?” Sonam replied, “She [Deepika Padukone] looked amazing.” And in another moment she said, “Who else was there?”

To which KJo replied, There were many. There was a wide representation. But I don't know whether they went on their own or were invited. I am not sure.”

Apart from Sonam, Arjun also made several revelations. The actor said Malaika Arora meeting his dadi is the last step of bringing their relationship out. He further mentioned that they both got the approval of their relationship from Arjun's grandmother, and it made things easier for them.

While talking about marriage plans with Malaika, Arjun said, "I am a very realistic person, Karan. It’s not that I need to hide anything, I am not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable."

The latest episode of the chat show was filled with entertainment, and the cousin duo just nailed the show with each question.