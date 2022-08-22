KWK 7: Shahid Kapoor Teases Big Announcement About Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani And It's Not A Movie

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is getting more entertaining and exciting as the Kabir Singh jodi Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor are all set to grace the Koffee couch in the next episode. Kiara spills some beans about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor talks about his married life. Watch the teaser here.

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote, "This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get!. #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

In the teaser, Shahid and Kiara joke about their film Kabir Singh. Meanwhile, Karan asks Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth. To this Kiara replies that she is neither accepting nor denying her relationship. She adds that she is definitely more than close friends with Sidharth. Shahid and Karan also joke that Sid-Kiara will have beautiful kids. Shahid also says that they should be ready for a big announcement regarding Kiara.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Ep 8 will be out on August 25, 2022, at 12 Am. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh came to the show in the first episode. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan graced the show in the second episode. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar came as guest stars in the third episode. Meanwhile, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday came as guests in episode 4. Laal Singh Chaddha duo Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor also came to promote their film in episode 5. Arjun and Sonam Kapoor came as star guests in episode 6. Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal entertained the audience in the last episode.

Moreover, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will also appear in the later episodes. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are also reported to come to the show.