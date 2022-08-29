Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Reveals Why She Wouldn't Date Tiger Shroff | Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 7 has become even more exciting as the original Heropanti couple Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are all set to appear in the next episode. Kriti and Tiger look gorgeous together in the episode. Moreover, Kriti reveals that she auditioned for Student Of The Year 1. Meanwhile, Tiger spills some beans about Kriti's relationship.

Sharing the teaser, Karan wrote, "Lots of heropanti, flipping conversations and giggles on this episode with this duo! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 9 streaming this Thursday 12:00am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Ep 9 will be out on September 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

In the teaser, Karan asks Kriti if she was rejected a lot before making her debut in Heropanti. To this, Kriti reveals that 'Student Of The Year 1' was the first film she auditioned. Later, Kriti hilarious says that she wouldn't date Tiger because he flips too much. Karan asks Tiger what he envies about Ranveer Singh. Tiger hilarious answers 'his wife'.

For the unversed, both Kriti and Tiger made their Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti', in 2014. Moreover, there were seen together in Heropanti 2 for a song. The duo will collaborate once again for the action film 'Ganpat'.

The Gully Boy duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced the koffee couch in the first episode. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan entertained the audience in the second episode. Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar came as guest stars in the third episode. Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday also came to the show ahead of their film's release. Then, Laal Singh Chaddha duo Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor graced the show together.

The cousins Arjun and Sonam Kapoor and Bollywood heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal came as guests in the fifth and sixth episodes respectively. The Kabir Singh couple Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani made an appearance in the last episode.

Moreover, it is reported that the Phone Bhoot trio Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also come to the show. Koffee With Karan is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.