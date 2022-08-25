Koffee With Karan 7: Kiara Advani Wants Alia Bhatt In Her Bride Squad

Koffee With Karan has always been the talk of the town. From Alia Bhatt discussing her wedding, to Sidharth Malhotra opening up about his relationship with Kiara Advani, the show has always taken over the internet by storm.

Now, the recent episode of Koffee With Karan witnessed the most loved on-screen duo, Kabir and Preeti. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani spilled beans about their personal lives as well as their bond on the sets of Kabir Singh over the cup of coffee. And since celeb weddings have been one of the most discussed topics of the season, Karan got Kiara to talk about her wedding too. On a question being asked about which celebrity she would want in her bride squad, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress took the name of Alia Bhatt.

Kiara, during the rapid fire round, was asked, "Which celebrity would she love to have in her bride squad." Kiara Advani's reply was Alia Bhatt, who was previously dating Sidharth Malhotra. Kiara said, "I'd really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her, she is so cute." Karan Johar's next question was accompanied by an epic expression. "In your bride squad? Marrying Sidharth Malhotra?" he asked Kiara and added, "Marrying Sidharth Malhotra with Alia Bhatt in the bride's quad is quite cool". Shahid Kapoor added, "Maybe...It might just be cool."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor also talked about his marriage. He said, "When we got married, I was 34 and she was 20. So I had to approach it very differently. She needed to be cared for, with kid gloves. She had left everything in her life and had come to Bombay. I was very established in my space and films in general and this world of films can be very intimidating and judgemental. Sometimes, I used to feel like I know too much and I think I can tell her what to do and how to be."

"But I used to sometimes do it from a place of wanting to protect her. This is because I had been in that place myself. I was this kid from Lokhandwala, who at 21, did well and didn't know how to be," he added. Kiara and Karan also discussed how Mira bought stability to Shahid's life.

The episode of the show, Koffee With Karan is streaming on Disney+Hotstar and can be watched digitally.