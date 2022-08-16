KWK 7: Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal Manifest Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding In New Episode

Koffee With Karan Season 7 never fails to surprise the audience and is getting more exciting with the upcoming episodes. This time, Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will Karan on the Koffee couch. From Vicky's married life to Sidharth's dating life, Karan Johar has some interesting questions for the duo in the new episode. Watch the teaser here.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "They're the men of the moment and they're bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around. Watch the seventh episode of #HotstarSpecials. #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming from 12:00am this Thursday only on Disney+ Hotstar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the teaser, Vicky says that this is a 'Punjabi' special episode as the trio is Punjabi. Karan also asks questions about Vicky's married life with Katrina Kaif and asks if he misses being single. Sidharth hilariously jokes that Vicky had a 'Roka' ceremony at Koffee With Karan last season. Later, Karan questions Sidharth about his relationship with Kiara Advani and asks if he is manifesting his marriage to the actress. To this Sidharth just says 'sorry'.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Ep 7 will be out on August 18, 2022, at 12 am. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh came to the show in the first episode. In the second episode, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan graced the show. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar graced the couch in episode 3 and Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday came as guests in episode 4. Laal Singh Chaddha duo Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen in episode 5. In the last episode, Arjun and Sonam Kapoor came as star guests.

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi might come on the show as well. The trio will star in the horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will also appear in the later episodes.