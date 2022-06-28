Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Makes Fun Of Himself In New Promo Of Chat Show

Ever since Karan Johar announced that his show 'Koffee With Karan' is all set to return, there has been a lot of buzz going around it. The show is all about a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebs come to this chat show. Karan Johar has shared a recent promo of the upcoming season, in which he can be seen trolling himself.

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Screw it, I'm still going to brew it #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar."

In the video, Karan says, "You can love. You can hate me. But you are never gonna get enough of Koffee With Karan, so are you ready for season 7?"

Earlier, Karan shared the teaser, announcing season 7 of Koffee with Karan. He wrote, "Guess who's back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar!"

Bollywood celebs Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday will appear on the show this season. Moreover, Vijay Deverakonda will also come to the chat show. It was earlier reported that B-town couples Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor are likely to come to the show as a guest. Koffee With Karan Season 7 will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 7.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will direct 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will hit the theatres in February 2023. It also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Karan will also direct an action film right after finishing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Announcing the news, Karan wrote, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature.. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023."