The hot and controversial couch of Koffee with Karan is back and the internet is already abuzz. Since the official announcement of Koffee with Karan season 7, the internet is buzzed with speculations about the guest expected to be on the show. Now, as per some news reports, it is expected that two gal pals, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be the two guests of KWK Season 7.

As per PinkVilla, "In one of the early episodes, the two young actors, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be making an appearance together. The two have been holidaying and posting ample hangout videos on social media and it’s this chemistry that KjO and the team are looking to explore in this fun-filled episode. This episode will air sometime in June 2022."

Meanwhile, other guests expected on the show are Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and many other. It is also said that some of the top south names will be gracing the couch this year.

On Monday, Karan Johar shared that he has started the shooting for the seventh season of his chat show. Sharing the update with a pic he wrote, "Started season 7 of #koffeewithkaran … it’s been 18 years since I first started this show … I can’t believe I have been Brewing this Kuppa for so long ! Thank you for all the love! Watch this space for details!."

A few days back, Karan Johar revealed that KWK S7 will not return but later revealed that it will not return on TV but will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

"Koffee with Karan’ will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of 'Koffee With Karan' will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar," Karan wrote.

