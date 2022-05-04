New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: And there's a twist! Like every single movie of Karan Johar his Koffe With Karan stint is also filled with twists and turns. Wednesday started on a note where Karan Johar announced that Koffee with Karan Season will not be returning.. But by the end of the day, the KJo' announced that Koffee with Karan will return with season 7 but with a twist, this time Karan's controversial show will not air on Television but will stream on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

The twists don't end here, apparently, the new season of the most popular and controversial show will come with new surprises for the audience. Interestingly, the popular segment of KWK - the rapid-fire round - will be returning to add to the entertainment segment of the show. The 7th instalment of KWK will also have several new games for the guests which include Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more. Sharing all this and more Karan on Wednesday shared a post and captioned it "EVEN MORE IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT TO MAKE😅."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the post, he wrote, "The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favourite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better."

The news has already melted fans' hearts and raised a wave of excitement among them. Earlier when Karan announced that KWK will not return, Twitter, Instagram and other social media sites were flooded with reactions.

Earlier today, Karan posted another announcement and wrote, "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning."

Posted By: Ashita Singh