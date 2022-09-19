Koffee With Karan 7: Gauri Khan Says Her Love Story With Shah Rukh Khan Was 'Quite Turbulent' | Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 7's new episode just got more glamorous and will spill some beans as well. Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor are all set to grace the koffee couch in the new episode. Gauri talks about her love story with Shah Rukh Khan and reveals the dating advice she will give to her daughter Suhana. Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor as usual never fails to entertain everyone with her witty answers. Sharing the teaser, Karan wrote, "These fabulous ladies are all set to spill some piping hot Koffee!"

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Ep 12 will be out on September 22, 2022, at 12:00 AM. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

When Karan asks Gauri about the dating advice she will give to her Suhana, she says 'never date two boys at the same time.'Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor said that she thinks she will look great with Hrithik Roshan, which made everyone laugh. Bhavana Pandey said that she should get a free pass with many celebrities, which made Karan chuckle. Gauri also said that her love story with SRK should be given the title of 'DDLJ' and admits that their love story was quite turbulent. In the end, Shah Rukh Khan gives a surprise appearance as well.

Koffee With Karan 7 has been a star-studded show and managed to entertain the audience very well.

Karan Johar recently announced his upcoming web series 'Showtime' in collaboration with Disny+Hotstar. He also announced the new season of Koffee With Karan. "I am excited to associate with Disney+ Hotstar for our new collaboration, announced at the prestigious D23 Expo. In addition to yet another exciting season of my beloved show, 'Koffee With Karan' (Season 8), I am happy to announce an all-new Dharma Production series, 'Showtime', which will lift the curtain on India's entertainment industry's biggest trade secrets," Johar said in a statement.

Bollywood stars including Gully Boy duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Liger stars Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor graced the couch in the earlier episodes.

Then, the cousins Arjun and Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood heartthrobs Sidharth Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal, the Phone Bhoot trio Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, Heropanti stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff also came as the guests and graced the Koffee couch.