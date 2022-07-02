Koffee With Karan 7: From Alia Bhatt To Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Guest Stars Of This Season

The popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' is all set to come back with its seventh season. The show has been creating a lot of buzzes ever since its announcement and fans are also curious about the celebs coming this season. Now, the trailer of the new season has been released, and it has also revealed all the celebrities who will make an appearance as a guest.

Sharing the trailer of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Karan wrote, "It's edgy? It's spicy? It's playful? It's all of the above - catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on @disneyplushotstar".

The trailer showed us a glimpse of all the celebrities that come as a guest this season. Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff among other celebs will come this season.

Earlier, Karan shared a hilarious video in which he can be seen trolling himself. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "Screw it, I'm still going to brew it #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar."

Karan, in the video, says, "You can love. You can hate me. But you are never gonna get enough of Koffee With Karan, so are you ready for season 7?"

On the work front, Karan will return as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie will release in February 2023. He will also direct an action film right after finishing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Announcing his action film, Karan wrote on Instagram, "The one aspect that I believe I am most passionate about is being a filmmaker! In the past, I have always taken long gaps between my films but today on this special day I would like to announce my next directorial feature.. Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023. And I will commence the shoot of my action film in April 2023."