Koffee With Karan 7: Sonam Kapoor Trolls Arjun Kapoor, Thinks Brahmastra Is Called Shiva No.1 | Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 7 has become even more exciting as Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are set to grace the show in the sixth episode. Sonam, Arjun and Karan can be seen having a time of their life in the show as the teaser looks fun and very exciting. Sonam also made Arjun and Karan laugh with her hilarious answers. Watch the teaser here.

Sharing the teaser, Karan Johar wrote, "This episode is all about the S and M : side-splitting laughter and mind-boggling revelations. Watch the sixth episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 streaming this Thursday from 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In the trailer, Arjun reveals that the only thing he does not like about Sonam is that she does not wait for anyone to give her compliments. To this, Sonam said that it comes from being Anil Kapoor's daughter. Sonam also spills some beans about her brothers and Arjun seems embarrassed by her answer. One of the most hilarious moments in the teaser is when Sonam forgets the name of Ranbir Kapoor's film. She called Brahmastra Shiva No.1, which left Karan Johar and Arjun in splits.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 Ep 6 will be out on August 11, 2022, at 12 am. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani star cast Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced the show in the first episode. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan came as a guest in the second episode. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar graced the couch in episode 3 and Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday came as guests in episode 4. Laal Singh Chaddha duo Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor were seen in the last episode.

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will also appear in the later episodes. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi might come on the show as well. The trio will star in the horror-comedy film 'Phone Bhoot'.