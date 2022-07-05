Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh All Set To Give A Dose Of Entertainment In 1st Episode

Karan Johar's hosted popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' will come back with its seventh season. In the trailer, we saw many film stars will appear as the guest this season, but the Gully Boy duo- Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt caught everyone's attention. Now, Karan Johar has shared a glimpse of the first episode, in which Alia and Ranveer will come as the guests.

Sharing the trailer of the first Koffee With Karan episode, "Alright everyone, brace yourself as @ranveersingh , @aliaabhatt and I are ready to dish out some steaming cups of entertainment in the very first episode of this sizzling hot new season! Of#HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7. Catch the first episode on 7th July only on @disneyplushotstar".

In the trailer, Alia and Ranveer can be seen talking about their married life. Later, Karan asks Alia to choose if she has better on-screen chemistry with Ranveer and Varun.

Earlier, Karan shared the trailer of Koffee With Karan 7. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, many celebrities will appear on the show this season. Sharing the trailer, Karan wrote, "It's edgy? It's spicy? It's playful? It's all of the above - catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new season starts 7th July only on @disneyplushotstar".

This season Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will come as the star guest.

Both Alia and Ranveer will star in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will be directed by Karan Johar. On the work front, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra and is currently shooting for her Hollywood film 'Heart Of Stone'. Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's film Cirkus. Karan will direct an action as well after Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.