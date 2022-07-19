KWK 7: Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Are 'Jodidaars To Take Karan Johar's Case'

Karan Johar's hosted popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' has been creating a lot of buzz these days. In the third episode, superstars Akshay Kumar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are all set to come as guests. The trailer of episode 3 looks fun and exciting as Akshay and Samantha bring a dose of entertainment to the show.

Sharing the trailer, Karan wrote, "Heart of gold and a dash of sexy & bold - my two new guests on the Koffee couch are bringing the heat this Thursday in an all new episode of #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 only on Disney+ Hotstar."

In the trailer, Akshay carries Samantha in his arms and enters the set. When Karan asks Samantha about her marriage, she says that he is the reason for unhappy marriages. She said, "You have portrayed marriage to be K3G, but in real life, it is KGF." To this, Akshay says that he has found his 'jodidaar'. Later, Karan asks Akshay, "If Chris Rock made a joke about Tina, what would you do?". Akshay replied, "I would pay for his funeral".

In episode one, Gully Boy duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh graced the Koffee couch. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan came as a guest in the episode. Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will come as the star guests.

Koffee With Karan Season Ep 3 will be out on July 21. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will direct Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-starrer Rocky Aur Rani KI Prem Kahani. He has also announced that he will direct an action film as well. Samantha will star in Yashoda and Kushi. Whereas, Akshay will be seen in Raksha Bandhan, along with Bhumi Pednekar. He will be seen in Ram Setu, Selfiee and Soorarai Pottru's Hindi renake.