Koffee With Karan 7: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor To Show Their Savage Sides In Ep 5 | Watch

Koffee With Karan Season 7 keeps getting better and more exciting as the guest stars for the new episodes get announced. In the fifth episode, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor will grace the Koffee couch. Karan Johar has shared the trailer of the fourth episode and it seems like Kareena and Aamir are killing it in the fifth episode.

Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, "A duo you Khan-not miss! On the Koffee couch this episode, are two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 5 streams this Thursday at 12 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

In the trailer, Karan Johar asks some questions from Kareena and Aamir and the duo has some epic replies. Kareena also brings back her iconic character 'Poo' from K3G while answering Aamir's question. The duo can be seen taking Karan Johar's role as host and can be seen questioning each other.

Koffee With Karan Season Ep 5 will be out on August 4, 2022, at 12 am. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Earlier, Gully Boy duo Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were seen together in episode 1. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan came as a guest in the second episode. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar graced the couch in episode 3 and Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday came as guests in episode 4.

Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff will come as the star guests in the later episodes. Ishaan Khatter has also confirmed his appearance. Meanwhile, it is reported that Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi might also come to the show with Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, Laal Singh Chaddha will release in theatres on August 11, 2022. The movie will also clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Raksha Bandhan'. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.