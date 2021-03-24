Kangana Ranaut during Thailavi's trailer launch event shared that she was rejected by director Vijay for Thalaivi. Read on to know why

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is basking on the success of her upcoming film Thailavi's trailer. The trailer, which was unveiled on Tuesday, is gearing immense applaud both from critics and the audience. In the trailer, we can see the 34-year-old actress in a captivating role and acing the look of Jayalalitha. Kangana during the trailer launch event shared that she was rejected by director Vijay for Thalaivi.

Recalling the incident, she told the media that Vijay was looking for her replacement while she was shooting for this film. According to her director, she didn't have a fluent-Tamil accent, and this reason was enough to consider her unfit for the role.

"While I was on roll, he was still auditioning and told me that I have found a crystal clear accent that I was looking for in Hyderabad. So, obviously, he has rejected me long ago," said Kangana during the launch event.

She continued, "My accent is nowhere close to being right. Tamil particularly is very difficult like Sanskrit. I had done the film now, but I don't think he has Okayed the accent till now."

Queen actress further recalled that when Vijay handed her the script told her that her voice is a very important part of her performance in the film. Her voice defines her personality and advised Kangana to learn Tamil for this film.

Not just this, during the trailer launch event, she broke down and praised her director Vijay for encouraging her every time. Also, on empowering her to not feel apologetic about her talent.

Talking about the film, Thalaivi, the Pan-India film, is all set to release on April 23, 2021. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Prakash Raj, Arvind Swami and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

