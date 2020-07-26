Ayushmann Khurrana, who is considered as one of the ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood, had earlier said that the star kids who are successful are "genuinely talented", adding that he knew he won’t get a second chance as he is an ‘outsider’.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, an endless debate has been on the round table over nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood. Many actors have come up to speak their minds about nepotism, outsider-insider, and Bollywood’s privileged club. Amid the ongoing debate, Ayushmann Khurrana’s view on nepotism in Bollywood is taking around now.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is considered as one of the ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood, had earlier said that the star kids who are successful are "genuinely talented", adding that he knew he won’t get a second chance as he is an ‘outsider’.

“Star kids who are successful, are genuinely talented. They get their first break but then they have to live up to a benchmark. If I give my 50 per cent, people say I have done it by myself. If star kids have a potential of 80 per cent and even if they give their 100 per cent, people aren’t satisfied,” the actor had said at Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020.

The Badhai Ho actor also revealed that he had rejected almost five to six films for his acting debut. “I knew that being an outsider, I wouldn’t get a second chance,” Ayushmann had said at the event.

Ayushmann Khurrana is considered as a successful ‘outsider’ in the showbiz industry. The 35-year-old actor has worked in films like Vicky Donor, Bala, Andhadhun, Badhai Ho, and Article 15 and has earned his place in the industry by working hard in Bollywood.

The actor at the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam 2020 further revealed that he himself had approached the makers for Andhadhun and Article 15 as “one must not feel shy of asking for work”.

Along with great acting skills, Ayushamann is also famous for his singing skills and has stunned people with some of his hit songs Paani Da, Mitti Di Khushboo, and others. He revealed an incident from the past with humour in the same event and said, “I am a trained singer because I used to sing in a train.” He had revealed at the event how he used to sing on-board the Paschim Express and received money from passengers, which used to be sufficient to finance his Goa trip.’

Meanwhile, Khurrana was last seen in an OTT release film Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. Next up, he will be collaborating with Anubhav Sinha for an upcoming film ‘Anek’.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma