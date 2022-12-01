KL Rahul’s ‘Personal Leaves’ Approved By BCCI; To Marry Ladylove Athiya Shetty On THIS Date

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding rumors refuse to die down. The duo, who have been dating for a few years now, are reportedly planning to get hitched next year.

According to reports, KL Rahul requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for leaves for some ‘personal work’. Though the reason was not specified in the request, a report in News18 confirmed that the cricketer’s request has been approved by the Board.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are reportedly planning to get married in the first week of January 2023. The duo’s wedding ceremony is expected to be a private ceremony with only close friends and family members present.

Reportedly, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding will take place in Maharashtra itself. This would mean that the cricketer, who is also the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team will not be a part of the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

According to a report in ANI, a BCCI source confirmed that KL Rahul will be marrying girlfriend Athiya Shetty next year. The report read, “KL informed me a few days back that he will marry Athiya next year. After that, a close family member from the girl’s side also told me the same. After the T20 World Cup, the team will go for New Zealand tour and after this, the wedding will take place in Maharashtra.”

For the unversed, the rumors about KL Rahul dating Athiya Shetty started in 2018. The duo have since been public about their relationship and often take to social media accounts to share pictures of each other.

Recently, KL Rahul took to his Instagram account to wish ladylove Athiya Shetty on her birthday. Along with a series of pictures of the duo, KL Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday to my 🤡 you make everything better.”

