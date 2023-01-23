KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Wedding: Kareena Kapoor To Kriti Sanon, Celebs Extend Wishes To The Newlyweds

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are officially married now. On Monday, the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony at Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala that was attended only by family and close industry friends.

Many well-known figures from the film fraterny sent their best wishes to the two and Suniel on this wonderful occasion.

Celebs pour-in wishes for the newlyweds:

On January 23, Athiya, who made her acting debut with Hero in 2015, married cricketer KL Rahul. On their special day, Kriti Sanon, Banita Sandhu, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more sent them warm wishes.

Taking to the comments section, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Congratulations” along with three red heart emojis.

Kiara Advani wrote, "Congratulations, Love and only Love always." Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Many congratulations to the beautiful couple. A lifetime of laughter and love."

Actor Ananya Panday wrote, "My favourite sunshine girl!!! Heart is so full @athiyashetty wish you and @klrahul so much love, happiness, laughter, friendship and togetherness forever and ever."

Vicky Kaushal wrote, "Congratulations!!!." Actor Vaani Kapoor wrote, "Beauties congratulations." Shibani Dandekar commented, "congratulations darling."

Actor Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Congratulations," followed by multiple red heart emoticons.

Cricketer Virat Kohli wrote, "Congratulations." The Luka Chuppi actor Kriti Sanon commented, "Congratulations Athiyyyaaa! So so happy for you both! lots of love!!"

Parineeti Chopra commented, "Congratulationsss my Athuuuu." Singer Guru Randhawa commented, "Congrats to you both."

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to send his wishes to the couple. Sharing a picture of the couple, he wrote: "Congratulations to my dear friends @SunielVShetty & #ManaShetty for their daughter @theathiyashetty's marriage to @klrahul." "Here's wishing the young couple a blissful married life. And, Anna, here's a special shout-out to you on this auspicious occasion. (heart emoji) Ajay," his tweet further read.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty connected through a mutual friend in 2019. According to reports, they clicked right away and became friends. After they shared their adorable pictures on social media, the rumours about their relationship spread like wildfire. Although Athiya and Rahul did make their relationship Instagram-official, none of them had publicly discussed their private lives.

On the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor from 2019. She appeared in the film alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Athiya also appeared in Arjun Kapoor's movie Mubarakan.