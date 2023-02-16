KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Take Couple Quiz, Reveal Lesser-Known Facts About Each Other | Watch

Cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty had a dreamy wedding recently in Khandala at her father, Suniel Shetty's farmhouse. Now the couple has graced the cover of Vogue India's February digital cover. took part in a romantic quiz where they answered questions about each other, which was later shared on YouTube.

The video captures the couple's adorable interactions as they answer questions like "Who is the better cook?" and "Who is funnier?" Athiya confidently claimed that she is the funny one, and everyone agreed. They both acknowledged that KL Rahul is the better cook. Overall, the video was incredibly cute and heart-warming.

Later, Athiya questioned KL Rahul, "Who am I closest to in the family?" and "Who am I the most scared off in the family?" He replied, "You are the closest to your mother. And, the whole family is afraid of you."

Athiya too responded to some cricket-related queries posed by her stylish hubby. In fact, when KL Rahul asked the definition of a free hit, Athiya promptly gave an explanation without any hesitation.

Last month, the lovebirds took the internet by storm after they posted pictures from their dreamy wedding to let know fans that they are officially married now. Sharing a carousel of images on Instagram, the couple wrote, "In your light, I learn how to love…' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

It was a close-knit ceremony and was therefore attended by just family and a few industry friends. Athiya's close pals, Akansha Ranjan, Anshula Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, Krishna Shroff, and Diana Penty, attended the wedding. Along with them, cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, along with Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh, were also invited to the event.