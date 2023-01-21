KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s Pre-Wedding Festivities To Kickstart From Today | Watch

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's long-time dating status is soon going to change as the pre-wedding festivities of the couple have kickstarted in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, which is the official wedding venue.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Saturday, they witnessed a pandal near the Khandal farmhouse draped in beautiful yellow and white sheets, whereas a few staff members were also seen working inside the pandal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The lavish Khandala home owned by Suniel Shetty is built over a hilltop where he gave his fans a tour of the place last year during the shoot of his YouTube show, 'Where The Heart Is.' The scenic farmhouse has beautiful views, gardens, and gigantic sculptures, with an earthy color interior, a swimming pool, and much more.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the wedding yet, although last week KL Rahul's Mumbai home was also getting decorated with big white and golden lights overlooking the street and the building, and a day later, Athiya Shetty was seen coming out of a salon in Mumbai, with a pre-bridal subtle glow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Athiya and KL Rahul are likely to tie the knot on January 23, and the wedding ceremony will be a three-day affair at the farmhouse in Khandala.

Starting with the ladies' night, to sangeet, mehendi, and haldi, close friends and family will only be allowed to attend. Athiya Shetty's parents Suniel and Maya Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty are all likely to perform on the sangeet night, which is likely to take place the next day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for a while now, and Athiya was often seen with Rahul on the cricket tours of Team India. However, the two never officially revealed the status of their relationship on camera, but have always actively posted pictures on Instagram with each other.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Salman Khan's 'Hero'. She was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor.'