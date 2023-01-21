  • News
  • Entertainment

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s Pre-Wedding Festivities To Kickstart From Today | Watch

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's pre-wedding festivities likely to get started on Saturday at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.

By Piyali Bhadra
Sat, 21 Jan 2023 04:07 PM IST
Minute Read
KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty’s Pre-Wedding Festivities To Kickstart From Today | Watch
Wedding festivities of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty begins in Khandala (Image Credits:@ klrahul,@instantbollywood/Instagram)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's long-time dating status is soon going to change as the pre-wedding festivities of the couple have kickstarted in Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse, which is the official wedding venue.

In a video shared by a paparazzi account on Saturday, they witnessed a pandal near the Khandal farmhouse draped in beautiful yellow and white sheets, whereas a few staff members were also seen working inside the pandal.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

The lavish Khandala home owned by Suniel Shetty is built over a hilltop where he gave his fans a tour of the place last year during the shoot of his YouTube show, 'Where The Heart Is.' The scenic farmhouse has beautiful views, gardens, and gigantic sculptures, with an earthy color interior, a swimming pool, and much more.

However, there has been no official confirmation about the wedding yet, although last week KL Rahul's Mumbai home was also getting decorated with big white and golden lights overlooking the street and the building, and a day later, Athiya Shetty was seen coming out of a salon in Mumbai, with a pre-bridal subtle glow.

Also Read
BFFs Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan Attend Supermodel Kendall Jenner's Party..
BFFs Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan Attend Supermodel Kendall Jenner's Party..

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Athiya and KL Rahul are likely to tie the knot on January 23, and the wedding ceremony will be a three-day affair at the farmhouse in Khandala.

Starting with the ladies' night, to sangeet, mehendi, and haldi, close friends and family will only be allowed to attend. Athiya Shetty's parents Suniel and Maya Shetty and brother Ahan Shetty are all likely to perform on the sangeet night, which is likely to take place the next day.

Also Read
Anil Kapoor Heaps Praises On ‘The Night Manager’ Co-Star Sobhita..
Anil Kapoor Heaps Praises On ‘The Night Manager’ Co-Star Sobhita..

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been dating for a while now, and Athiya was often seen with Rahul on the cricket tours of Team India. However, the two never officially revealed the status of their relationship on camera, but have always actively posted pictures on Instagram with each other.

Athiya Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 2015 opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Salman Khan's 'Hero'. She was last seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor.'

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.