KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Wedding: Here's Why Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma And Hardik Pandya Skipped Ceremony

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are officially man and wife now. The two tied the knot on January 23rd at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse. Sharing the very good news, Athiya's father said, "shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon!"

The couple is likely to make their first appearance as a married couple in the evening. Talking about the wedding, it was a starry affair as many celebrities from the movie industry and cricket fraternity attended Kl and Athiya's wedding ceremony. However, the wedding was skipped by KL's close aids and star cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were missing from the function.

KL Rahul shares a very close bond with Virat and Hardik also Athiya is closely associated with Anushka Sharma as they have been spotted spending time together cricketer's tour. According to reports, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Anushka missed the wedding due to their work commitments.

On one hand, both Virat and Hardik are in Indore for a series against New Zealand while Anushka also had some work commitments as the actress was seen at a press conference today.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will make their first appearance as a married couple in the evening.

The couple is planning to host a grand reception in Mumbai. Suniel Shetty, when asked about the reception of the newly married couple, the elated father of the bride replied, "Definitely I think post IPL."

As reported by Etimes, it will be a star-studded event to which more than 3000 guests have been invited. Reportedly, not just Bollywood or sports celebrities but top politicians and entrepreneurs will also be invited.

Ahead of the wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul hosted a sangeet night for their guests. Suniel and his wife Mana, along with Athiya's besties Krishna Shroff and Akansha Ranjan had set the dance floor on fire with the celebrations.

KL Rahul and Athiya dated for quite a few years before they decided to tie the knot on Monday. The actress was also seen with the cricketer on a few tours of Team India. The lovebirds made their relationship official the previous year as the Indian cricketer wished his ladylove her birthday with a cute social media post featuring Athiya and himself