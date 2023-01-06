KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty To Tie The Knot This Month? Here's What We Know

Rumours about Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Cricketer KL Rahul's wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. A few reports have indicated that Rahul and Athiya's ceremony could happen later this month.

There has been much speculation about their bond and the possibility of a wedding, but while their fans are still waiting for confirmation on the date, a new report has suggested that the marriage will take place on or after January 20.

As per ETimes, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's residence after marriage is going to be just two buildings away from Ranbir and Alia's in Bandra. Moreover, sources have revealed that two will tie the knot in Suniel Shetty’s lavish bungalow in Khandala.

Those who have seen glimpses of the property in the past, in newspapers and on the internet, can confirm the fact that the Hera Pheri actor's home among the hills is comparable to a hotel. It's the idyllic setting for an extravagant wedding like KL Rahul and Athiya's.

Rahul-Athiya's nuptials will likely be confined to their closest relatives and friends. Prominent names from the world of cricket, Bollywood and some business friends of the Shettys are expected to attend the ceremony for sure.

According to the report, Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul's relatives have arranged a grand reception for all the leading personalities from the entertainment, sports, business and political world in April. This wedding is sure to be quite the event, resembling an extravagant red carpet gathering like never before.

KL Rahul and Athiya regularly post adorable photos with one another on social media. Athiya publicly declared her relationship with KL Rahul during the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty's movie Tadap.

In October 2022, Suniel Shetty had confirmed their wedding news to the press, saying, "Jaldi Hogi".

