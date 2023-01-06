KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty To Tie The Knot In Suneil Shetty's Khandala Home: Report; A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are touted as one of the most adored couples of the B-town industry and recently, it was reported that the duo will tie the knot in January 2023. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the KL Rahul and Athiya will get married at the latter's dad Suniel Shetty's home, Jahaan, in Khandala. The house is located amidst the hills and is spread over a huge area.

As their wedding date is inching closer, that is January 21 to 23, here's a quick look at how their relationship has grown within these years:

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty Dating Rumours

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty kept their relationship a secret prior to offcially confirming it on Instagram. The couple reportedly started dating in 2019, rumours of ehich started surfacing in December, same year when the duo shared a pic together. They reportedly rang in the new year together in Thailand. KL Rahul posted a photo of him and Athiya at a phone booth and captioned it, "Hello, devi prasad....?."

KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's Instagram Posts About Each Other

In 2020, Athiya and Rahul shared more pictures together on Instagram, thereby putting fuel to their dating rumours. In April 2020, Athiya headed to her Instagram handle and wished her beau by sharing a cute picture together, and wrote, "happy birthday, my person." On the other hand, KL Rahul also shared a sun-kissed picture with Athiya on her birthday and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Mad Child."

Athiya Shetty Accompanies KL Rahul On His Overseas Tour

In 2021, Anushka Sharma shared a group picture featuring herself, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, among others in England's Durham. "Dur'hum' saath saath hai," wrote the Sultan actress on her Instagram.

Athiya-Rahul Make Their Relationship Insta Official

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021. KL Rahul posted a picture with her on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday my (heart emoji)." The first pic had the duo sitting together in a cafe with Rahul's arm around her, while the second pic had them posing with funny expressions on their face.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Celebrate New Year Together

On New Year 2023, KL Rahul shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. The cricketer celebrated the New Year with her girlfriend Athiya Shetty. The couple kept the twinning game strong as they donned black outfits. Take a look at the pics below: