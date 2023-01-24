KL Rahul And Athiya Shetty To Host A GRAND Wedding Reception With 3000 Guests On THIS Date: Reports

Lovebirds KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on Monday. The duo’s wedding ceremony was a private event and was attended by only close friends and family members at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala bungalow.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty announced the news of their marriage via their social media accounts and shared the first pictures from their wedding ceremony. The caption of their post read, ““In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty)

While the wedding was a hush-hush affair, it was being reported that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty will be throwing a lavish wedding reception for their industry and cricket friends. According to reports, the newlyweds guest list will have over 3000 guests for their grand celebration.

On Monday, the reporters quizzed Athiya’s father, Suniel Shetty about the date of the reception. To which the ‘Dhadkan’ star replied, “Reception will be held post IPL 2023.”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding reception will reportedly be attended by the Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and others who are close to Suniel Shetty. While cricketers including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya have already been invited.

Athiya Shetty opted for a pink lehenga for her wedding with KL Rahul, while the cricketer donned a beige sherwani. The newlyweds also posed for the photographers waiting outside the wedding venue post the ceremony and were seen all smiles.

The duo will reportedly be skipping out on their honeymoon as the cricketer will be playing in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy which begins on February 9, 2023. Wife Athiya Shetty too will reportedly be accompanying him to the series.