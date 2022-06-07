New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The untimely demise of the singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, left the Indian music industry and his fans in shock and grief. The singer passed away on May 31 after his live performance in Kolkata and he was just 53. From making everyone groove to his dance numbers like Dus Bahane to making everyone emotional with the songs like Pal, KK ruled the millions of hearts. Now, KK's last recorded song Dhoop Paani Bahne De from the film Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga is out and the fans are feeling emotional after listening to the song.

Sharing the song, T-Series wrote, "The magical voice of KK is set to mesmerize you yet again. #DhoopPaaniBahneDe from #Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga, sung by KK, written by Gulzar Saab and composed by Shantanu Moitra, out now!".

Fans are feeling emotional about this song. One person wrote, "You are alive in your songs and our heart." Another person commented, "After listening to this soulful heart touching voice I got tears in my eyes".

The trailer of Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga was unveiled a few days ago. Sharing the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi wrote, "A hero to cheer for. A cause to fight for. A thought to die for. #Sherdil - The Pilibhit Saga Trailer Out Now. In Cinemas 24th June."

In the film, Pankaj Tripathi will play the role of the village sarpanch Gangaram, who does not get compensated by the government after wild animals destroy farmland. The story is inspired by the true events that happened near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, where the villagers used to leave their elderly family members for tigers to prey on to get compensation.

Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, the movie will star Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta, and it is directed by Srijit Mukherji. The movie will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022.

