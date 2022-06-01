New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The untimely demise of KK Menon has left the entire film and music fraternity in shock. The singer died on Tuesday (May 31) after performing in a concert in Kolkata. The singer was 53-year-old and was loved by millions of fans and gave several super hits. KK's songs were adored by many, and his soulful voice added life to the songs he sang. The singer was performing in a college fest when he fell sick and passed away.

After KK's sudden demise, now, the video of his last performance is doing rounds on the internet. The footage has left netizens extremely emotional as non could have imagined that their favourite this would be the last time when their favourite singer would perform.

KK's fans are baffled over the loss, and now they are sharing the video of his last performance. "Hum, rahen ya na rahen kal..." is the last word fans heard their favourite singer singing on stage in Kolkata. The singer during the performance sang several of his super hit tracks including Pal, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai. The singer can be seen entertaining his audience with his soulful voice.

Take a look at KK's last performance here:

The tragic news has left his fans in a state of shock. KK was born in Delhi, and was an alumnus of Delhi's Mount St Mary's School. The singer is survived by his wife and two children. On Tuesday, the iconic playback singer reached Kolkata to perform at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata. KK was reportedly feeling sick after performing at the concert and complained of uneasiness.

Doctors are predicting that the singer died due to cardiac arrest. However, the post-mortem of the singer will be conducted today after which the reason for his death will be revealed.

KK began his career with his evergreen song 'Pal' from his album, after which the singer never looked back. He is famous for songs such as "Zindagi Do Pal Ki", "Aankhon Mein Teri", "Khuda Jaane", and "Tadap Tadap".

Earlier, on Sunday, the music industry lost another gem when famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered in broad daylight. The singer was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa village. Sidhu's demise also shook the music industry. On Tuesday, the last rites of the late Punjabi singer were performed in his native village.

