Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK, who passed away on Tuesday due to a cardiac arrest, was not mobbed during his concert at the Nazrul Manch in the city, the Kolkata Police said on Friday while refusing reports of a stampede-like situation at the venue.

Noting that officials have a "clear video where you can see people are standing comfortably and dancing", Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal further said that there was no shortage of space for the attendees.

According to Goyal, KK arrived at Nazrul Manch at 6.22 pm and went on stage at 7.05 pm.

"Overcrowding might e there to some extent, but there was no situation where people were short of space or sweating or having issues with (other) people," Goyal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "At no point of time was he mobbed, we had sufficient police presence at the place."

Although Goyal couldn't reveal the exact number of people at the venue, he said that Nazrul Manch has 2,500 seats and most of the people were standing in front of their own seats.

He further said that the air conditioner (AC) at the hall was functioning properly. However, he said that it should be ensured that tickets should not be distributed more than the seating capacity of a venue.

"We request that henceforth a medical ambulance be kept with a doctor and hospital should be identified where people can be taken to in case of emergency," PTI quoted Goyal as saying. "We are putting a mechanism in place to ensure this process."

On allegations that fire extinguishers were used to disperse crowds while people were trying to enter the hall, the Kolkata Police commissioner said that the incident took place about 150 meters outside the venue. He said there was some argument between some people, but the police intervened to resolve the issue.

"There was a small argument between some people who were trying to get to the stage and that is when I think someone used this fire extinguisher," he said. "They separated the people and the situation was brought under control almost immediately."

