Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who passed away on Tuesday, was "almost mobbed" by the fans at the hotel following his performance at a concert in Kolkata, according to the police.

The police have now registered a case at the New Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction falls the five-star hotel where Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was staying.

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

"The singer had allowed a couple of fan followers to take snaps with him, but then he refused to carry on with the selfie session. He left the lobby and then went upstairs where he had reportedly stumbled and fallen on the floor. People who were with him informed the hotel authorities," the official said.

KK was performing at a concert organised by the Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha. He left it abruptly after complaining of chest pain. Videos have gone viral on social media where the 53-year-old could be seen sweating.

Following the concert, KK reached his hotel where he collapsed after which he was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors suspect that the renowned singer passed away due to a cardiac arrest.

However, the real cause of death could only be ascertained after the autopsy report is released. It should be noted that KK's post-mortem was conducted at the SSKM Hospital.

After the post-mortem, KK was given a gun salute at the Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata in presence of West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee.

"The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working since last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences," Mamata had tweeted earlier in the day.

