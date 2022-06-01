New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In a tragic event, iconic singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK, passed away on Tuesday (May 31). The singer went to Gurudas College in Kolkata to attend a concert. However, the singer reportedly started feeling uneasy and was seen sweating a lot. Later KK abruptly left the concert after his condition deteriorated reportedly. The singer went back to the hotel to rest, but his condition worsen, and later, he was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Now, news agency ANI quoted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as saying, “West Bengal Government to give gun salute to singer #KK at Kolkata airport.”

The news of KK's sudden demise has baffled his fans. Not only fans, but the entire film and music fraternity is also in a state of shock after KK's untimely demise.

Several viral videos of the singer appeared online, where he can be seen rushing out of the fest. In the video, his face can be seen pale. Many videos are being widely circulated on the internet in which KK could be seen sweating badly while performing.

Doctors are predicting that the reason for his death is a cardiac arrest, however, KK's autopsy would be conducted on Wednesday at the SSKM Hospital. After the autopsy, the actual reason for his death will be revealed.

Further, police have registered a case of unnatural death in KK's case.

"We have started an investigation into singer KK's death, and a case of unnatural death has been registered with the New Market Police Station. We are talking to the hotel authorities and scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened before he was taken to the hospital," said a police official as per a PTI report.

KK was born in Delhi and was an alumnus of Delhi's Mount St Mary's School. The singer is survived by his wife and two children. KK kick-started his career with his evergreen song 'Pal' from his album. The singer has given popular tracks including "Zindagi Do Pal Ki", "Aankhon Mein Teri", "Khuda Jaane", and "Tadap Tadap".

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen