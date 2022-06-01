New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: KK's untimely demise has left the Indian music industry and fans in shock. This year Indian music industry lost many of its legendary singers and they have left a void in the hearts of their fans and the film industry. At the start of the year, we lost the nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar, and the demise of Bappi Lahiri after a few days left everyone in grief. A few days ago, one of the most popular Punjabi singers Sidhi Moosewala passed away, and now the Indian Music Industry got another shock with the untimely demise of KK.

Lata Mangeshkar was also known as the nightingale of India and sang in over a thousand Hindi films and recorded songs in 36 Indian languages. She was honoured with all of India's top civilian honours; Padma Bhushan (1969), Padma Vibhushan (1999) and Bharat Ratna (2001). The legendary started her career in 1943, with her first Hindi song being "Mata Ek Sapoot Ki Duniya Badal De Tu" for the Marathi film Gajaabhaau (1943). After that, she went on to rule the Indian Music Industry with her beautiful voice for many decades.

Bappi Lahiri, also known as the Disco King of India, passed away at the age of 69 on February 15, 2022. Popularly known as Bappi Da, he is known for his iconic songs like Chalte Chalte, Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Arey Pyar Kar Le, and many more. He started his career in 197 by composing music for the Bengali film 'Daddu'.

The famous Punjabi Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala passed away on May 29, 2022, at the age of 28. His untimely demise came as a big shock for the music industry and fans. The singer gained a massive fan following within a few years. He started his career as a lyricist for the song 'License' by Ninja and began his singing career with ‘G Wagon’ in 2017. He sent some of the most iconic and chartbuster songs likes ‘Just Listen’, ‘So High’, 'Jatt da Muqabala', 'Devil', 'Legend', ‘Brown Boys’, ‘It’s All About You’, and many more.

A few days after the untimely demise of Sidhu Moosewala, the music industry lost another singer Krishnakumar Kunnath. Popularly known as KK, the singer left this world on May 31, 2022, at the age of 53. KK was one of the most versatile singers in the music industry and had lent his voice to the chartbuster songs like 'Dus Bahane', 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai', 'O Humdum Suniyo Re', 'Gori Gori', and many more.

Even though the Indian Music Industry lost its legendary singers, their songs will forever rule the hearts of millions.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav