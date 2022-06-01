New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Indian music industry has lost one of its finest singers in Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, on May 31, 2022, at the age of 53. His mesmerizing and soulful voice touched the hearts of millions, and his untimely demise has left his fans and the music industry in shock. While performing at an event in Kolkata, KK fell ill and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

The singer ruled over the industry for over three decades with his beautiful voice and sung many chartbusters. From making the audience groove to his dance numbers like 'Dus Bahane' to making everyone fall in love with 'Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai' and then giving us the heartbreak anthem 'Tadap Tadap', KK always proved his versatility as a singer.

Before entering the film industry, KK sang many jingles and also lent his voice to 'Josh of India', the song for the support of the Indian Cricket Team during the Cricket World Cup of 1999. KK rose to fame with the breakup anthem song 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' in 1999 and never looked back since then. His debut album 'Pal' and the song 'Yaaron' still take us on the journey of nostalgia and made everyone emotional during their school and college farewells. He made everyone dance to his voice in the early 2000s with chartbusters songs like 'Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe', 'O Humdum Suniyo Re', 'Gori Gori', 'Chale Jaise Hawaien', 'Dus Bahane', 'It's the Time to Disco' and many more. Apart from Hindi, he also sang in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. From AR Rahman to Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy to Pritam, KK worked with every prominent music composer in the music industry and enchanted everyone with his songs.

The magic gets created on-screen when KK's voice is heard, and he made everyone fall in love once again with the soulful songs like 'Khuda Jaane', 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai', 'Dil Ibadat', 'Labon Ko', 'Tu Ji Mila', 'Tu Aashiqui Hai', 'Beete Lamhein', 'Alvida', and many more. KK is also an important part of every millennial's childhood as we heard his voice many times in the shows like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom', 'Hip Hip Hurray', and many more.

This year, the Indian Music Industry has lost many legendary singers as in KK, Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri and Sidhu Moose Wala. These legendary singers left a void in the music industry and also in the hearts of their fans. Even though KK is no more between us, his songs and soulful voice will live forever.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav