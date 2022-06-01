New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood singer KK Menon passed away on Tuesday (May 31). The playback singer felt sick after performing in a live concert in Kolkata and collapsed in his hotel room. As soon as the news of his sudden demise went online, all his fans were left heartbroken and were not ready to accept the harsh reality. The playback singer was just 54 and was widely loved by his fans for his song. KK became the voice of millions of hearts due to his soulful renditions, especially for the generation that grew up in the 90s. The singer got his fame from his songs like 'Pal', and 'Yaaron', which turned out to be the biggest hits.

After recording for his first album 'Pal', the playback singer never looked back and gave several superhit tracks in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. KK was born in Delhi to CS Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli on August 23, 1968. He began his career in 1996 and gave Bollywood many chart-busters including Dus Bahane from Dus, Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai from Woh Lamhe), and Tadap Tadap from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

KK's untimely demise has shaken the entire film fraternity as well as the music industry. The year 2022 is turning out to be a dark year for the music industry as several famous musicians passed away including, Lata Mangeshkar, Bappi Lahiri, Sidhu Moosewala, and now KK Menon. Several people from the industry have paid their heartfelt tribute to KK. Even the PM Modi also expressed his grief on KK's untimely demise.

As we remember the late playback singer today, let's take a look back at his top 10 famous songs, which were widely loved by his fans.

1. Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam): This magical song was created by KK and Ismail Darbar. The song featured Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai.

2. Aankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om): Om Shanti Om was one of the top hit movies of SRK. The song is composed by Vishal-Shekhar and was written by Vishal Dadlani.

3. Dil Ibaadat (Tum Mile): This romantic melody was from the film Tum Mile. The song features Emraan Hashmi, Soha Ali Khan, and Prerna Chawla.

4. Kya Mujhe Pyaar Hai (Woh Lamhe): The song is a true blessing to the ears. The song is from the film Woh Lamhe which features Kangana Ranaut and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.

5. Zara Sa (Jannat): KK's music was famous among the lovers' group, and Zara Sa is one of his evergreen songs from the film Jannat. This is one of the most iconic songs sung by KK, the music of the song was composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The lyrics of the song were given by Neelesh Misra and Sayeed Quadri.

6. ‘Alvida’ (Life in a… Metro; 2007): With this song, KK once again started doing rock music.

7. Yaaron: The song is loved by 90s kids. The song is all about friendship and how friends are the closest ones to us.

8. Sach Keh Raha Hai (Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein): The song added life to R Madhvan’s character Maddy in Rehna Hai Tere Dil Me to express his hurt.

9. Pal From His Album Pal: This is one such song that gave fame to KK's music, and after this, the playback singer never turned back. Pal turned out to be a huge hit. And he even performed this song in the concert in Kolkata.

10. Zindagi Do Pal Ki (Kites): The song gave new meanings to life and millennial people. The song helps millennials to understand that there is just one life, and we should live to the fullest.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen