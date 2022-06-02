Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: Krishnakumar Kunnath or KK, who passed away on Tuesday after a live concert in Kolkata, had several heart blockages, said a doctor who performed his autopsy on Thursday, adding that the Bollywood singer had prolonged cardiac problems which remained unaddressed.

KK's autopsy was performed at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency PTI, the doctor said the 53-year-old had a "major blockage" in his left main coronary artery and some small blockages in other arteries.

Explaining the cause of his death, the doctor said the "excessive excitement" at the concert led to stoppage of blood flow, which eventually claimed KK's life.

However, KK could have been saved had the artist was administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately after he fell unconscious at his hotel in Kolkata, he said.

CPR is an emergency procedure comprising chest compressions as well as artificial ventilation to manually maintain brain function until further steps are taken to restore normal blood circulation and breathing in a person experiencing cardiac arrest.

"The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. None of the blockades were 100 per cent," the doctor told PTI on condition of anonymity.

"During Tuesday's performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest," the doctor added.

Meanwhile, the doctor rejected any foul play.

KK was one of the most versatile singers of the Indian film industry, and had recorded songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He is best known for his songs like "Zindagi Do Pal Ki" from the movie Kites, "Aankhon Mein Teri" from the movie Om Shanti Om, "Khuda Jaane" from the movie Bachna Ae Haseeno, "Tadap Tadap" from the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Every '90s kid will always remember KK for the album's title track 'Pal' and also 'Yaaron' which gave most school kids friendship goals. His voice struck a connection with listeners that left them wanting for more and such was the emotional connect that even today, these songs are played in school and office farewells.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma