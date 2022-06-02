New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The untimely demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK, has left everyone in a state of shock. As per initial autopsy reports, the singer died due to cardiac arrest. The singer passed away on May 31 at the age of 53 after his live performance at the Nazrul Mancha auditorium in Kolkata. Now, on Wednesday night (June 1), the mortal remains of the singer was brought back to his Mumbai residence, and KK's last rite will be performed today (June 2).

KK's mortal remains will have 'antim darshan' ceremony at 10.30 am and 'antim yatra' at 1 pm. The cremation will take place at Mumbai's Versova cemetery. The singer was one of the finest singers in the music industry, and his demise has not only left fans heartbroken but is also a huge loss for the music industry.

Before getting into the music, KK worked in various jingles and later kick-started his career with his album 'Pal'. Ever since Pal was released, the singer gained massive popularity and never looked back.

On KK's sudden demise several renowned faces from the film, music, and cricket fraternity mourned his death. Apart from that, PM Modi also expressed his grief for the singer's death.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

What happened at the event?

The singer went to Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium to perform for a fest. The auditorium was excessively crowded, and as per the staff, the AC was also not working. Several videos of the singer surfaced online where he can be seen sweating heavily.

Later, the singer started feeling uneasy, and the show had to stop abruptly, and KK was taken back to the hotel. Following this, he collapsed in his room and was rushed to CRM hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

After the autopsy, the initial report claims that KK suffered a cardiac arrest due to which the singer died.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen