KK Birth Anniversary: Wife Jyothy Krishna Shares Unseen Picture, Fans Become Emotional | See Here

The untimely demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, left his fans and the Indian Music Industry in shock. His mesmerizing and soulful voice ruled the hearts of millions and his songs continue to stay in his fans' hearts. On his birth anniversary, his family, friends and his fans are remembering his legacy. His wife Jyothy Lakshmi Krishna shared an unseen picture of her late husband which left fans emotional.

Sharing the picture with KK, Jyothi wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweetheart. Love you, miss you sooo much, it hurts."

Fans paid tribute to the late singer and expressed their grief at his demise. One person commented, "Happy birthday legend KK. Still won't accept that you are not here with us. We will celebrate you always, your legacy is imperishable. Thank you KK." Another fan commented, "Sir u r not here but I wish the best for u wherever u r now. The world lost one of its best but heaven gained an angel....U always remain in our hearts... Lots of love... Happy Birthday, Sir."

His children Nakul and Taamara recently paid tribute to their late father by recreating his song 'Yaaron. KK passed away on May 31, 2022. He fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata. After that, he was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

KK started his career by singing many jingles. He also lent his voice to 'Josh of India', the song for the support of the Indian Cricket Team during the Cricket World Cup of 1999. His big break was 'Tadap Tadap' from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' in 1999 and the song became the breakup anthem. His debut album 'Pal' and the song 'Yaaron' were chartbusters and are still played on the school and college farewells. Apart from Hindi, he also sang in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

He also lent his voice to popular television shows like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom', 'Hip Hip Hurray', and many more. His songs 'Khuda Jaane', 'Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai', 'Dil Ibadat', 'Labon Ko', 'Tu Ji Mila', 'Tu Aashiqui Hai', 'Beete Lamhein', 'Alvida' ruled the charts and are still loved by his fans. Apart from the romantic songs, KK also sang many dance numbers like 'Dus Bahane', and 'It's the Time to Disco'.