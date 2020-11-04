New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut, who remain in the headlines for her critical remarks on the Maharashtra government and a strong opinion about politics, has shared a video on her Twitter Timeline after the Mumbai police took senior journalist Arnab Goswami into custody from his residence on Wednesday morning. Arnab is said to have been detained by the police for a two-year-old suicide case of an interior designer.

In a video, Kangana made a scathing remark on the Maharashtra government."Main Maharashtra sarkar ko ye puchhna chahti hu ki aapne aaj Arnab Goswami ke ghar jaake unko mara hai, unke baal noche hai, unko assaut kia hai. Kitne ghar todenge aap, kitne gale dabayenge aap, kitne baal nochenge aap? Kitni awaaze band krenge aap. Sonia Sena Kitne muh band krenge aap?" (I want to ask the Maharashtra government, you beat Arnab Goswami in his house, you snatched his hair, You assaulted him, how many homes will you demolish. How many mouths will you shut? Sonia Sena, how many mouths will you seal?

Emphasising on 'freedon of speech', Kangana Ranaut attacked the Maharashtra government and added, "Ye bhadhte hi jaayenge. Humse phle kitne shaheedon ke gale kaate gaye hai unhe latkaya gaya hai, free speech ke liye. Koi baat nahi ek awaaz band krenge aap, kayi awaaz uth jayengi. Kitni awaaz band krenge aap." (These voices will increase. Before us, so many martyrs were hanged till death, their were killed. It's ok, you can shut one mouth. So many voices will raise after that.)

Kangana Ranaut asked Shiv Sena and its alliance that why do they show their anger on selective people. She said, "Gussa kyun aata hai. Koi penguin kehta hai to gussa aata h? Ab penguin lgte hai to penguin kayenge. Kyun gussa aata pappu kehte h? Ab papa ke pappu jesa kaam krenge to pappu sena to kahenge . Sonia sena kehte hai to gussa aata h? toh ho tum Sonia Sena." (What is this anger for? Because someone calls you Penguin, Pappu Sena and Sonia Sena).

Posted By: Srishti Goel