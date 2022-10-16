Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release Date: When And Where To Watch Salman Khan's Upcoming Film | First Poster Out

SALMAN KHAN-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is one of the most awaited films and the makers have made a lot of changes in this project as well. After announcing the release date of his action-thriller 'Tiger 3', Salman Khan has also announced the release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with the first poster.

Sharing the poster and release date, Salman wrote, "Tiger3 now on Diwali 2023 n Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid 2023. Let’s celebrate Eid, Diwali with #KBKJ and #Tiger3. And this Xmas with #Cirkus."

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Release Date:

Salman Khan has booked the Eid 2023 slot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Apart from Salman Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will have a cameo in the film as well.

Salman revealed that Ram Charan approached him to do the film when he was shooting in Hyderabad. “So we were shooting in Hyderabad, and Venky was there with me during shooting. He (Ram Charan) came to see me. He said I want to do this. He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame. I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow. Tomorrow, he got his costume, and he was there before us. I said 'What are you doing here?' He said ‘I want to be here’. I said, ‘we love you and we want you to be here. But is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yeah. That's how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting,” Salman Khan revealed.

On the same day, Salman announced that Tiger 3 will release on Diwali 2023 and unveiled the new poster. Salman Khan wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf".

Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and it is directed by Maneesh Sharma.