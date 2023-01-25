'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' To Have Daggubati Venkatesh's Cameo? Fans Go Gaga After Spotting Him In Teaser

On Wednesday, the teaser for Salman Khan's upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was released in theatres alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, features Telugu actor Daggubati Venkatesh, and his appearance in the teaser has generated excitement among his fans who are eagerly anticipating more.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill in its cast. The movie is set to release during Eid this year. Venkatesh, who has recently appeared in the Telugu film F3, made his first Hindi film appearance in Anari in 1993, and later in Taqdeerwala two years later. This film marks his return to Bollywood after a 28-year absence.

In the leaked teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that was screened alongside Pathaan, Venkatesh is seen on screen at the 40-second mark, alongside co-stars Pooja Hegde and Bhoomika Chawla. It appears that he plays a South Indian character and there is a scene set during a temple festival.

Taking to Twitter, Venkatesh's fan expressed their excitement about the upcoming film. Many of them were pleased to see him make a return to Bollywood after a long absence. One fan wrote, "Just saw Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser. Surprised to see Venkatesh in a frame, and it looked like a nice role.” Another user wrote: "We will get to see Victory Venkatesh in the movie along with Salman Khan. It’s going to special."

In other news, a new Telugu project featuring Venkatesh was also announced on Wednesday. The film is called Saindhav and it will mark his first collaboration with director Sailesh Kolanu. Based on the poster, it appears to be a big-budget action film.

Currently, Venkatesh is waiting for the release of an Indian adaptation of Ray Donovan in which he will be working with his nephew Rana Daggubati for the first time. This show also marks Venkatesh's debut on the OTT platform.

When the announcement was made, Rana said in a statement: "It is completely different from what both of us have done in our careers so far. I am extremely happy to work with a crew and a platform that knows this format the best. It will be new, challenging and fun. We are looking forward to filming soon." Venkatesh, too, expressed his excitement and added, "I cannot wait to work with Rana. I am sure we will have a blast on sets. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan and the team is pulling out all the stops to ensure we do justice to it."