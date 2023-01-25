'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Teaser Out: Salman Khan Is Back In Action To Do Justice, Pooja Hegde Looks Mesmerizing

The most-anticipated teaser of megastar Salman Khan-starrer movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is finally here. Though the teaser was unveiled with the screening of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan in the morning itself, Salman Khan has officially shared the teaser of his most- awaited film, which is set to release on Eid 2023.

The 40-second teaser starts with Salman Khan making a jaw-dropping entry on a bike in a desert. The video then cuts into the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor fighting with some goons in a moving train. There's a small appearance of Salman Khan romancing Pooja Hegde in beautiful locations.

In this scene, Salman's character does some thrilling stunts and fulfils all the requirements of an action hero. The movie doesn't seem to have anything unique about it, but Salman's name is all over it, according to the teaser.

The teaser video received immense praise, as evident from the reactions pouring in on the comments section. A fan commented, "InshaAllah Biggest Biggest Biggest Blockbuster of The Indian Cinema," another one wrote, "Can't waitttt bhaijaan," an Instagram user also commented, "Can't waitttt bhaijaan!!" while others dropped hearts.

Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie will star Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in the lead roles, while it will also star Shehnaaz Gill in pivotal role. The film will hit the theatres around Eid 2023. On Monday, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor headed to his social media space and announced that the teaser of his upcoming movie will be released on the big screens. The teaser will be played during the screening of SRK's film Pathaan, which will release on January 25, 2023.