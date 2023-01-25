  • News
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser Leaked: Salman Khan Fans Can’t Keep Calm, Hail ‘King Of Masses Is Back’

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser: Starring Salman Khan in the lead role, the much awaited Eid release is touted to be a complete family entertainer.

By Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 25 Jan 2023 01:34 PM IST
Minute Read
Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser. (Image Credits: Screengrab from YouTube)

The highly anticipated teaser of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Koi Jaan was released in theaters today, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The teaser was leaked online just hours after its theatrical release, with fans flooding social media platforms to the same.

Starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari in the lead roles, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been helmed by director Farhad Samji. Take a look at the top reaction to the teaser on Twitter:

The teaser was attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as a special gift from Salman Khan to the duo’s fans. Interestingly, Salman Khan will also be making a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s latest spy thriller, marking the onset of Yash Raj Films’ spyverse.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh and Raghav Juyal. The film is slated to be released in theaters on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Meanwhile, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles and has been directed by Siddharth Anand. The film marks King Khan’s return to the big screen after a gap of 4 years.

Talking about how Pathaan fulfills his dream of being an action hero, Shah Rukh Khan said in an exclusive video released by Yash Raj Films, ““I came to the film industry 32 years ago to be an action hero but I missed the boat because they made me a romantic hero instead. I’ve only wanted to be an action hero. I mean I love DDLJ and I love Rahul and Raj and all these good sweet boys but I always thought I was an action hero, so for me it is my dream come true.”

The actor added, “Pathaan is an easy guy, doing lot of tough things and I think he’s naughty, he’s tough but doesn’t wear it on his sleeve. He’s trusting. He’s honest and I think he very single-mindedly thinks of India as his mother.”
