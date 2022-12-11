Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Shehnaaz Gill To Play Salman Khan's Sister In His Next Film? Fans Speculate

SHEHNAAZ Gill has been ruling the heart of the audience ever since the actress participated in Bigg Boss. The actress did not win the show but gained a huge fan following. Recently, Shehnaaz reunited with Salman Khan again on the set of Bigg Boss Season 16 to promote her new song. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz will be seen in Salman's upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The audience is now speculating that Shehnaaz might play the role of Salman's sister in the film.

Shehnaaz's role in the film has been kept under wraps. On Bigg Boss set, Salman praised Shehnaaz's performance in the film and Shehnaaz was also seen calling Salman 'bhaijaan'. After this, several fans started playing the guessing game if Shehnaaz will essay the role of Salman's sister in 'Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Salman Khan has booked the Eid 2023 slot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He also revealed that Ram Charan himself agreed to do a cameo in the film when he was shooting in Hyderabad.

“So we were shooting in Hyderabad, and Venky was there with me during shooting. He (Ram Charan) came to see me. He said I want to do this. He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame. I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow. Tomorrow, he got his costume, and he was there before us. I said 'What are you doing here?' He said ‘I want to be here’. I said, ‘we love you and we want you to be here. But is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yeah. That's how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting,” Salman Khan revealed.

Apart from Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Raghav Juyal. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie also stars Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu. Meanwhile, Ram Charan will have a cameo in the film as well.