'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan': Salman Khan In New 'Long Hair' Look Announces Next Venture's Title

Salman Khan is all set to entertain his fans with his of his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and on Monday he took to social media and shared a special announcement video and his fans can't keep calm.

In the unveiling video, the 'Sultan' actor could be seen flaunting his new long-haired look while riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to release at the End of 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the teaser, which he captioned, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan".

Earlier, Salman completed his 34 years in Bollywood, and to mark the occasion the actor announced the title of his next much-awaited film. Apparently, the film was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' but the makers opted to change the title.

Soon after Salman shared the motion poster, fans swamped the comment section and expressed their excitement for his upcoming film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions.

Meanwhile, Salman will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Apart from that he also has 'Kick 2' along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Also, Salman Khan will be back as the host of India's much-loved reality show Big Boss 16.